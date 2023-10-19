PORTLAND, Ore. — Gabe Klassen and Kyle Chyzowski both scored hat tricks as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings a lopsided 11-1 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Davies each scored twice, and Jack O'Brien added another to round out the goals for Portland.

Winterhawks goaltender Jan Špunar stopped 12 of 13 shots, while netminder Luke Brunen stopped all five he faced.

Rylen Roersma scored the lone goal for Brandon.

Wheat Kings netminder Ethan Eskit saved 26 of 33 shots, and goalie Carson Bjarnason stopped 8 of 12.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan Wormald scored the overtime winner as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Calgary Hitmen.

Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques also scored for Lethbridge.

Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin stopped 37 shots to earn the win.

Tyson Greenway and Ethan Moore had the goals for Calgary.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura made 32 saves in the loss.

TIGERS 3 GIANTS 2

VANCOUVER — Oasiz Wiesblatt scored the overtime winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Vancouver Giants.

Brayden Boehm and Tomas Mrsic also scored for Medicine Hat.

Tigers netminder Zach Zahara made 25 saves in the win.

Skyler Bruce and Jakob Oreskovic had the goals for Vancouver.

Giants netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 45 shots in the loss.

ROCKETS 6 BRONCOS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Gabriel Szturc and Max Graham each scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets topped the Swift Current Broncos.

Tij Iginla, the son of Hall of Famer Jerome Iginla, and Dylan Wightman rounded out the scoring for Kelowna.

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen stopped 28 shots.

Clarke Caswell, Josh Fluker and Tyson Laventure had the goals for Swift Current.

Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck stopped 35 shots.

AMERICANS 2 WILD 1

Kennewick, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored his fifth goal of the season as the Tri-City Americans beat the Wenatchee Wild.

Max Curran had the other goal for Tri-City. Lukas Matecha made 28 saves.

Miles Cooper scored the lone goal for the Wild. Daniel Hauser stopped 26 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.