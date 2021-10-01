TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gabriel Fortier had a hat trick to help the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-5 in exhibition play Friday night.

Corey Perry scored twice, Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon added goals and Hugo Alnefelt stopped 39 shots.

C.J. Smith scored two goals for Carolina, Derek Stepan, Spencer Smallman and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Antti Raanta made 18 saves.

DEVILS 7, RANGERS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — P.K. Subban opened the scoring and had an assist, Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves and New Jersey routed New York.

Janne Kuokkanen, Tyce Thompson, Tomas Tatar, Pavel Zacha, Jimmy Vesey and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Mika Zibanejad had a power-play goal for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin and Adam Huska each played half the game in goal. Shesterkin started and allowed four goals on 20 shots. Huska stopped 11 of 14 shots.

PANTHERS 6, STARS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar each had a goal and an assist in Florida's victory over Dallas.

Markus Nutivaara, Kevin Connauton, Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 11 shots in the first two periods, and Christopher Gibson stopped 14 of 16 shots in the third.

Denis Gurianov scored twice for Dallas and Jason Robertson added a goal. Anton Khudobin made 30 saves.

PENGUINS 2, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first 30 1/2 minutes to help Pittsburgh beat Buffalo.

Louis Domingue stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief, and Dominik Simon and Michael Chaput scored for the Penguins.

Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Craig Anderson made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods, and Dustin Tokarski stopped six shots in the third.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Barbashev, Nathan Todd, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jake Neighbours scored in St. Louis’ victory over Chicago.

Jordan Binnington allowed two goals on 20 shots in the first two periods, and Colten Ellis stopped six of seven shots in the third.

Alex DeBrincat, Caleb Jones, and Ryan Carpenter scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury started and made 15 saves on 17 shots in 33:01. Collin Delia allowed three goals on 22 shots in relief.

SENATORS 7, CANADIENS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Formenton had two goals and an assist, Matt Murray made 25 saves in his first game since April 24 and Ottawa routed Montreal.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris each had a goal and two assists, and Austin Watson, Nick Paul and Egor Sokolov also scored.

Alex Belzile and Christian Dvorak scored for Montreal. Jake Allen allowed six goals on 29 shots in the first two periods, and Kevin Poulin gave up a goal on five shots in the third.

