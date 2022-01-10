Landeskog, Saros and Hertl named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche left-wing Gabriel Landeskog, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Landeskog led the NHL with seven points (four goals, three assists) in three games to propel the Avalanche (21-8-2, 44 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Central Division.

He highlighted is week with his fourth career hat trick, sixth career four-point performance and 40th career game-winning goal in Colorado's 7-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Saros stopped 125 of the 131 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .954 save percentage, to help the Predators (23-11-2, 48 points) move into first place in the Central Division.

Hertl registered six points (four goals, two assists) in three games, including two game-winning goals, as the Sharks picked up a pair of wins last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.