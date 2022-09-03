Slonina makes seven saves as Fire play Crew to scoreless draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made seven saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The Crew (9-6-13) play on the road on Friday against CF Montreal, while the Fire (8-13-8) will host Inter Miami next Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.