WIMBLEDON, England -- Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Yifan Xu of China lost the Women's doubles final at Wimbledon to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.