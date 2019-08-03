TORONTO — Gabriela Dabrowski's chance at playing in the women's singles draw at the Rogers Cup ended Saturday with a three-set loss in her first round of qualifying.

Dabrowski, a doubles tennis star from Ottawa, fell 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Anastasia Potapova of Russia, the 14th seeded player in the women's qualifying draw.

The 27-year-old Dabrowski is ranked No. 326 in singles but 10th in doubles. She has two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles — from the 2018 Australian Open and the 2017 French Open — and nine WTA women's doubles championships.

Dabrowski's early exit was one of eight on the day for Canadian women aiming to qualify for the lone WTA Tour event in Canada.

Teenager Ariana Arsenault dropped her qualifier 7-5, 6-2 to American Christina McHale in one of the first matches at Aviva Centre, and Francoise Abanda of Montreal, ranked No. 244, fell to 59th-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-3 in the last match of the day to feature a Canadian woman.

Carol Zhao, Catherine Leduc, Carson Branstine, Layne Sleeth and Louise Kwong were the other Canadian women to lose Saturday.

Branstine, a California native who competes as a Canadian, built up a 3-0 lead on opponent Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania before losing 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Annie Fernandez are the lone Canadian women in the main single's draw in Toronto. Bouchard and Fernandez were granted wild cards to join the 26th-ranked Andreescu.

Toronto's Steven Diez was the lone Canadian in the men's qualifier in Montreal to move into the second round. He defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-4.

Diez is ranked No. 204, more than 130 spots lower than the No. 72 Bublik.

Diez will face American Bradley Klahn in his second qualifer on Sunday. A win would place him in the main draw with fellow Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Peter Polansky, Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur.

Twenty-year-old Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., lost 6-2, 6-4 to Ricardas Berankism of Lithuania and Vancouver's Filip Peliwo was dispatched 6-1, 6-0 by Australian John Millman.

The main draws for both the men's and women's tournaments begin Monday.