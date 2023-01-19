1h ago
Canada's Dabrowski, partner Olmos move into second round at Australian Open
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open. The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.
The Canadian Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open.
The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.
Dabrowski and Olmos fired three aces to just one double fault and won 73 per cent on first-serve points. They also broke on 5-of-9 opportunities in the match played Friday morning in Melbourne.
The third seeded-duo had 25 winners to their opponents' 21.
Rogers and Begu had four aces along with four double faults.
They also won just 57 per cent on first-serve points.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.