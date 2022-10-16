SAN DIEGO — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Guiliana Olmos fell 6-1, 5-7, 4-10 in the women's doubles final at the San Diego Open to Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff on Sunday.

Dabrowski of Ottawa and Olmos of Mexico, the second-ranked duo at the event, broke on four of their seven chances while saving two of the Americans' four breakpoint opportunities in the one hour, 18-minute match.

Pegula and Gauff, the top seeds at the WTA 500 tournament, were coming off a 6-3, 7-6 (5) semifinal victory over Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk earlier Sunday.

The Americans hit five aces to one double fault compared to none of each from Dabrowski and Olmos.

Dabrowski and Olmos had come off a convincing 6-0, 6-3 semifinal win of their own over third seeds Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.