2h ago
Gagne's two-goal effort lifts Belleville over Laval
The Canadian Press
LAVAL, Que. — Gabriel Gagne struck twice as the Belleville Senators beat the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Danny Taylor kicked out 36-of-37 shots for the Senators (18-21-3), who won their third game in a row. Jordan Murray and Mike Blunden added the others.
Adam Cracknell scored for the Rocket (16-19-7).
Charlie Lindgren allowed four goals on 10 shots in 29:32 of action before giving way to Michael McNiven, who made 13 saves in relief.
Belleville went 0 for 3 on the power play while Laval failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.