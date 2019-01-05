SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Sam Gagner scored once and set up three more as the Toronto Marlies downed the Syracuse Crunch 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Adam Brooks had a pair of goals while Chris Mueller and Steve Oleksy provided the rest of the offence for the Marlies (17-13-5), who have won three in a row.

Carter Verhaeghe scored once for the Crunch (21-10-2) and also picked up an assist on Cory Conacher's goal.

Eamon McAdam made 24 saves for the win as Eddie Pasquale stopped 20-of-24 shots in a losing cause.

Toronto went 3 for 6 on the power play while Syracuse was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.