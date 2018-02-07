Vancouver Canucks forward Sam Gagner is being sent home from a road trip because of a sprained ankle he suffered against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, the team announced.

Gagner sprained his ankle last night, tried to skate today and left practice early, said Coach Green. He will head back to Vancouver today. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 7, 2018

Gagner tested his ankle at practice Wednesday but left halfway through the on-ice session.

The injury happened during a third period power play.

Gagner has gone 11 games without a goal and has just three assists in that span. Nic Dowd is expected to take his place in the lineup Thursday night against the Lightning.

In 52 games so far this season, Gagner has seven goals and 15 assists. The Canucks sit at 21-26-6, good for seventh in the Pacific Division.