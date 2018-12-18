The LA Galaxy have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a new contract as a designated player for the 2019 MLS season.

Ibrahimovic had a successful 2018 with the Galaxy, finishing the year with 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 MLS regular season appearances, making him just the third player in MLS history to record a 20-goal, 10-assist season.

He joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the third active player to score 500 goals for club and country with a goal against the Toronto FC on Sept. 15.

The Galaxy originally signed the Swede in March from Manchester United.