Galaxy's Ibrahimovic fined for hands to the head in Toronto

TORONTO — Zlatan Ibrahimovic's highlight-reel goal in Toronto has come with a cost.

Major League Soccer said Friday that the Los Angeles Galaxy star striker has been issued an undisclosed fine after being found in violation of the league's policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.

Ibrahimovic made contact with defender Nick Hagglund head several time as they waited for a Los Angeles free kick in the 54th minute of the Galaxy's 5-3 loss to Toronto FC last Saturday.

The stylish Swede celebrated career goal No. 500 in the 43rd minute, flicking out a high boot to knock a Jonathan dos Santos chip past 'keeper Alex Bono.

With a salary of US$1.5 million, Ibrahimovic is well-equipped to pay the fine.