CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have traded forward Gyasi Zardes to the Columbus Crew in exchange for forward Ola Kamara.

The Crew also received $400,000 in targeted allocation money in the deal on Saturday.

Zardes is a Los Angeles-area native who spent the past five seasons with the Galaxy after emerging from their youth academy. He has scored 34 goals in 131 regular-season appearances, becoming a fan favourite.

Zardes also earned a regular role with the U.S. national team, making 37 appearances since January 2015.

But Zardes' production declined last season. He scored only two goals in 24 appearances while the five-time champion Galaxy dropped to the bottom of the MLS standings.

Kamara, a 28-year-old Norwegian, has scored 34 goals in 59 games over two strong seasons in Columbus.