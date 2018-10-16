Jets aiming for third straight home win to start the season vs. Oilers

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk has been cleared for contact as he recovers from a lower-body injury according to the club's president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka.

Per Coyotes president of hockey ops/GM John Chayka, C Alex Galchenyuk (LBI) has been cleared for contact. There is no timetable yet for his return, but this is obviously a big step in that direction. Galchenyuk skated this morning w/the Coyotes before Tuesday's game in Minnesota. — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) October 16, 2018

While there is still no timetable for his return, Craig Morgan of The Athletic notes that this is a step in the right direction.

Galchenyuk skated Tuesday morning with the team prior to their matchup with the Wild in Minnesota Tuesday night. He was originally listed as week-to-week in late September.

Galchenyuk arrived in Arizona after the Montreal Canadiens pulled off a 1-for-1 swap for forward Max Domi. Though he has yet to appear in a regular season game, Galchenyuk did have two goals in two preseason games.

Domi has gotten off to a nice start in Montreal, recording four points in five games for the 3-1-1 Habs.

Following their tilt with the Wild, the Coyotes will be back in action Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City.