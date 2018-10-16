1h ago
Galchenyuk (LBI) cleared for contact
TSN.ca Staff
Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk has been cleared for contact as he recovers from a lower-body injury according to the club's president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka.
While there is still no timetable for his return, Craig Morgan of The Athletic notes that this is a step in the right direction.
Galchenyuk skated Tuesday morning with the team prior to their matchup with the Wild in Minnesota Tuesday night. He was originally listed as week-to-week in late September.
Galchenyuk arrived in Arizona after the Montreal Canadiens pulled off a 1-for-1 swap for forward Max Domi. Though he has yet to appear in a regular season game, Galchenyuk did have two goals in two preseason games.
Domi has gotten off to a nice start in Montreal, recording four points in five games for the 3-1-1 Habs.
Following their tilt with the Wild, the Coyotes will be back in action Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City.