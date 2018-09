Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury and is not expected to be ready to play opening night, the team announced Tuesday.

Galchenyuk, who is playing centre for the Coyotes after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Max Domi, has two goals in two preseason games for Arizona this year.