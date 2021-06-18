The Vegas Golden Knights dominated play but were unable to get on the board as they head into the first intermission in a scoreless tie with the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of their semi final series.

The Golden Knights burst out of the gates quickly racking up 12 shots before the Canadiens registered their first, on a power play, midway through the period.

The Golden Knights went 0-2 on the power play while the Canadiens were unable to score on their one opportunity.

Carey Price made 17 saves for the Canadiens while Marc-Andre Fleury needed to make just three saves in the opening 20 minutes.

Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19 hours before puck drop and will not be behind the bench for a minimum of 10 days, per NHL protocols. Luke Richardson is running the bench for Game 3.

No other players or coaches on either team tested positive.

The series is tied 1-1.