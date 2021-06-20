1h ago
Canadiens, Golden Knights headed to overtime in Game 4
For the second straight game, the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights are headed to overtime.
TSN.ca Staff
After Paul Byron opened the scoring at 18:55 of the second period, Brayden McNabb responded in the third period to make it a 1-1 game.
The shots are 28-18 in favour of Montreal. There were no penalties called in the third.
The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.