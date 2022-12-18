Mbappe and Messi face off with legacies on the line

Argentina vs. France

Here are the starting lineups employed by each team for the World Cup final:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Nahuel Molina.

France: Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Olivier Grioud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez.

Live updating

14' - Argentina have played far more crisply early; their attack has generated good opportunities and have been the better passing team by a wide margin early on.

8' - The first corner kick try of the match goes the way of Argentina, and Messi lofted one to the near post, which was cleared easily.

4' - Mac Allister chanced the first shot on goal of the match, but it did not trouble Lloris for France. The French side have showcased sloppy passing early on.

2' - Alvarez was just a touch offside as Argentina threatened the first scoring chance of the match early on.

1' - France take the opening kickoff in their navy blues, but also commit the first foul in the opening moments.

Support in the crowd is heavily in favour of Argentina, per reports. Cheers rained down as the Argentine side were introduced and the crowd voiced their displeasure for the French side announcement, especially Mbappe.

The winner of the Golden Boot will take the pitch today, but will it be for France or Argentina? The stars of the tournament, Messi for Argentina and Mbappe for France, sit atop the podium with five goals each. It all comes down to the final.

Who will win the race for the World Cup golden boot?



🇦🇷🇫🇷#TelegraphFootball #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/DEpoYMyo16 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 18, 2022

Each team seek to claim their third title, with France being the more successful side of late - their two previous titles came in 1998 and 2018, while Argentina's titles were in 1978 and 1986.

🏆 #FIFAWorldCup Final record:



🇦🇷 Argentina:



❌ 1930 - Runners-up

✅ 1978 - Winners

✅ 1986 - Winners

❌ 1990 - Runners-up

❌ 2014 - Runners-up



🇫🇷 France:



✅ 1998 - Winners

❌ 2006 - Runners-up

✅ 2018 - Winners



⭐ Who will claim their 3rd World Cup?#Qatar2022 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2022

Messi, who was likely surpassed even the titan Diego Maradona in the eyes of Argentinian soccer supporters, will add another accolade to his esteemed resume today when he takes the field. His 26th World Cup match cap will place him atop the all-time list, breaking a tie with Germany's Lothar Matthaus. Additionally, he will set the record for minutes played at the tournament after playing 23 in Sunday's final.

With his start today, Lionel Messi is set to break Lothar Matthaus' all-time record for most men's World Cup appearances.



🐐 things. pic.twitter.com/tXoKKaBYyG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

All that remains for Argentina's hero is to earn a World Cup title, the one trophy missing from his case.

Some famous faces have been spotted around the stadium, including football stars Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a booth with French President Emmanuel Macron. Pogba was unable to play for France this World Cup due to injury, but he was a goal scorer for the French side in their 2018 World Cup final victory against Croatia.

Historically, a battle between a South American and European squad in the final has gone in favour of the South American side. Brazil and Argentina have combined to win seven of the last 10 meetings between the two continents in a final, though France was victorious in their only final against South American competition, and Argentina lost to Germany in 2014.