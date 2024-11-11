Game of Throws: Betting the Bombers early pays off as they are massive Grey Cup favourites

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers entered the CFL season as the favourite to win the Grey Cup at +200 at FanDuel.

Winnipeg’s odds to win it all climbed to +500 following an 0-3 start to the season.

The Bombers got as high as +1000 to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel after they fell to 0-4.

Of course, it would have been easy to write off Winnipeg following a terrible start to the season.

After all, the Montreal Alouettes started 5-0 and outscored their opponents by an average of 11.6 points per game over their first five weeks.

Vernon Adams Jr. was an early favourite to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award after the BC Lions opened the year on a high note.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts also looked good out of the gate and ended up with shorter odds to win it all than the Bombers by the time that we got to Week 6 in the CFL.

At the time, I circled Winnipeg as a potential value pick to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

My logic was simple.

The Bombers were a perennial contender that entered the year as the Grey Cup favourite and even after stumbling out of the gate they were still clearly a better team than some of the other CFL teams.

Winnipeg still had all the tools to make another playoff run and with a relatively weaker schedule the rest of the way it seemed like the perfect time to take a chance on Zach Collaros and company to win it all.

There were only three or four teams that looked like they had the potential to compete with the Bombers in a playoff game and all things considered, I liked the value with Winnipeg at +1000.

The Bombers odds to win the Grey Cup only got shorter after that.

By the time we got to Labour Day, Winnipeg was down to +470 to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Last call was the Bombers at +250 in early October.

After taking care of their business against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final, the stage was set for Winnipeg to go off as a potential favourite to win the Grey Cup.

As it turns out, the Argonauts beat the Alouettes in the Eastern Final, but they also lost their star quarterback Chad Kelly to a devastating injury.

That injury means that Nick Arbuckle will start for Toronto in the Grey Cup.

It also means that the Bombers are a massive 10.5-point favourite against the Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup.

Toronto is +390 to pull off the upset win in the big game.

With several Winnipeg futures in pocket, I’ll take my time to decide what I want to do for the big game.

Considering the price tag, I can buy low with a small position on the Argos and lock in a considerable profit regardless of the game outcome.

Four months after locking in the Bombers to win it all at +1000, the final stop of the CFL season should be a very profitable one for anybody that tailed me with Winnipeg in my Morning Coffee column.