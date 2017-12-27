The Buffalo Bills are still alive in the AFC Wild Card race heading in to Week 17. However, their playoff hopes took a substantial hit with another loss to one of their most hated rivals last week.

For the second time in four weeks, the Bills lost to the New England Patriots by three touchdowns. Depending on whom you ask, a lot of the blame for Buffalo’s Week 16 loss had to do with an overturned touchdown call that went against the Bills late in the second quarter, even though the final score was 37-16.

There are two ways to look at Buffalo’s most recent loss. One way to look at it is that the Bills were dealt a bad hand when they were on the wrong side of a controversial call that drastically changed the outlook of a game for the worse and ultimately contributed to a loss that could potentially cost them a playoff spot. The other way to look at it is to accept that all 32 NFL teams face a certain degree of adversity for one reason or another at one point or another throughout every season and those that overcome that adversity are that much more likely to still be playing football beyond Week 17. There is no denying that the Patriots seemed to get all of the breaks in Sunday’s win over Buffalo. However, that doesn’t mean the Bills aren’t responsible for the position they are in heading in to the final week of the regular season.

Kelvin Benjamin’s TD catch overturned in Bills 37-16 loss to Patriots

Any conversation surrounding Buffalo’s most recent loss to New England began and ended with the overturned touchdown. Trailing 13-10 in the second quarter, the Bills had a four-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Kelvin Benjamin overturned following an official review. It was determined during that Benjamin did not secure the football with two feet down in the end zone before falling out of bounds. It seemed like the wrong call for two reasons. First, the replay appeared to show Benjamin secure the football with one foot planted, and then drag a second foot inbounds while maintaining possession all the way to the ground. Second, since the ruling on the field was a touchdown, there needed to be clear evidence that it wasn’t a catch in order for the call to be overturned, which there wasn’t. Instead of taking a 17-13 lead in to the break, Buffalo settled for a field goal and a 13-13 tie heading in to halftime. The Bills were undoubtedly dealt a bad hand. However, they were still in position to win the game if they could overcome that adversity in the second half.

Taylor and company responded by opening the second half with a 10-play possession that ended with a field goal to put Buffalo ahead 16-13. It all fell apart after that. The Bills were outscored 24-0 the rest of the way. A three-point lead turned in to a 21-point loss over the final 25:21 of game time.

There were some familiar themes that creeped in for Buffalo over that final 25 minutes. Struggling to convert red zone drives in to touchdowns, questionable decisions by the coaching staff and an inability to close out games in the fourth quarter have been among the biggest concerns for the Bills this season. Those issues showed up once again versus New England.

Bills TE Charles Clay drops potential TD reception in 37-16 loss to Patriots

The biggest issue for Buffalo is a red zone offence that has been the eighth-worst in the NFL on the road this season. None of the teams ranked below the Bills in red zone offence are going to make the playoffs. Buffalo went 0-for-4 in the red zone in Sunday’s loss to New England. To be fair, one of those drives ended with a field goal only after Benjamin’s overturned touchdown. However, that play wouldn’t have even happened if tight end Charles Clay was able to secure what should have been an easy touchdown catch on the play that immediately preceded the pass to Benjamin. Clay was wide open in the end zone when quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit him in the hands but Clay dropped the ball. That drop didn’t help Taylor’s final stat line in the red zone: 2-for-8 for minus-nine yards and two sacks. The Bills ran 10 red zone plays for a total of minus-19 yards. Those numbers aren’t nearly good enough for a must-win game on the road at Gillette Stadium in December.

Buffalo’s lone touchdown came on a pick-six by safety Jordan Poyer early in the second quarter. Taylor was held to 21-of-38 for 281 yards and six sacks, but he isn’t the only one to blame for a poor performance. Considering the circumstances, it’s fair to question the approaches of offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and head coach Sean McDermott.

Running back LeSean McCoy averaged 4.18 yards per carry while rushing for 71 yards with another five receptions for 76 receiving yards against the Patriots. Based on his ability, it’s fair to question whether McCoy should have been targeted more in the red zone. McCoy had two touches on 10 red zone plays – two carries for eight yards. He was targeted once as a receiver out of the backfield on a low throw from Taylor that he had no chance to catch. Meanwhile, Taylor didn’t have a single designed run call in the red zone. The biggest strength of the Bills offence is the dual-threat rushing potential of McCoy and Taylor. However, rather than playing to their strengths Dennison asked Taylor to drop back and throw from the pocket inside the New England 20-yard line. Based on the results, it’s only fair to question Dennison’s play calling, especially in the red zone, against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, McDermott was directly responsible for two questionable decisions. With the game tied 3-3 early in the second quarter, McDermott decided to go for it on a 4th-and-2 from the New England six-yard line. Despite the strength of their rushing attack, the Bills lined up in the shotgun. Taylor was sacked for a six-yard loss. After marching 63 yards, Buffalo was held off the scoreboard. Then trailing 23-16 early in the fourth quarter, McDermott opted not to go for it on a 4th-and-1 from the Patriots 32-yard-line. Steven Hauschka missed a 50-yard field goal attempt and New England scored a touchdown on its next drive to go ahead by 14 points. McDermott was aggressive when he didn’t necessarily need to be with the game tied early on, and then took a more conservative approach when he needed to be more aggressive down seven in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo managed just four first downs over the final 25 minutes of regulation against the Patriots. In two meetings with New England, the Bills have been outscored a combined 38-3 in the second half this season. It isn’t just the Patriots that Buffalo has struggled against when it comes to closing out games. All the way back in Week 2, the Bills very narrowly lost to the Carolina Panthers 9-3 following a missed connection between Taylor and rookie Zay Jones on a potential touchdown pass that would have put the Bills up one with less than 10 seconds left on the clock. Taylor missed his mark. Jones adjusted to get his hands on it but couldn’t hang on. Buffalo lost the game. The Bills forced three turnovers in a Week 5 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Bills were outscored 10-3 in the fourth quarter and lost the game 20-16. In Week 9 they outscored the New York Jets 14-10 in the fourth quarter. However, Buffalo had already conceded a 34-7 deficit heading in to that final frame and lost the game by 13. Over the past three games combined, the Bills haven’t scored a single fourth-quarter point. While they managed to beat the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins, their fourth quarter struggles cost them against New England.

The Bills are still alive in the AFC playoff race heading in to Week 17. However, Buffalo will need to win in Miami and get some help in order to get in. It’s convenient to point towards an overturned touchdown call in a three-score loss on the road to the AFC’s top seed as a turning point for the Bills. The more realistic approach is to acknowledge what actually went wrong and the need to address it in the long term. Two losses to the Patriots hurt, but so did losses to the Panthers, Bengals, Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, the decision to bench Taylor in favour of rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman in a 54-24 loss to the Chargers back in Week 11 could turn out to be an even bigger disaster if both teams win this week since Los Angeles owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Buffalo based on that victory.

Buffalo was dealt a bad hand against New England. That said, the Bills are ultimately responsible for where they stand heading in to the final week of the regular season.