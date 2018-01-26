Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will look for their record sixth Super Bowl rings together in Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots are a paragon of excellence. At a time when an absence of repeat champions has forced the sports world to reconsider the qualifications for a modern day dynasty, the Patriots have remained the gold standard.

Over the last 17 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have accomplished more than any other quarterback-head coach tandem in NFL history. Brady is the league’s most decorated QB. Belichick is its most accomplished head coach.

Ironically, the principle element of the Patriots’ unprecedented success is also the same essential factor that will lead to their inevitable downfall: time.

It’s a familiar theme for the Patriots. After nearly two decades of dominance, when will it finally end? Three years ago, that question was being asked as New England prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. It was a primary topic again before the Patriots clashed with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI a year ago. It only follows that the question lingers now as New England gets set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Eventually, time will catch up to these Patriots. For now, New England is headed to its third Super Bowl in four years for the second time in the Brady-Belichick era. Nobody expected the Patriots to be this good for this long. However, the longer the foundation of this franchise has stuck together the stronger its winning culture has become. For Brady and Belichick, consistency and success have been reciprocal. While their resumes will be compared amongst their peers as individuals, it’s impossible to evaluate their accomplishments independent of one another.

To an extent, Brady is a product of everything Belichick has brought to the table as head coach in New England. At the same time, it’s fair to question whether Belichick would have been nearly as successful with a lesser quarterback. We can’t definitively establish that one piece of the partnership has been more integral to the Patriots success than the other. However, we can establish that the partnership between Brady and Belichick has helped elevate each of them as individuals.

Brady’s childhood idol Joe Montana won three Super Bowls together with Bill Walsh with the San Francisco 49ers before Montana won his fourth under George Seifert. Brady and Belichick will try for their sixth Super Bowl win together when they make their eighth Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Dan Marino and Don Shula set a record for wins by a quarterback-coach tandem with 106 during their time with the Miami Dolphins. Brady and Belichick have shattered that record with 196 and counting. Whether it’s Terry Bradshaw and Chuck Noll, Jim Kelly and Marv Levy, John Elway and Dan Reeves, or even Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy, no quarterback-head coach tandem in NFL history has come close to accomplishing what Brady and Belichick have done together.

The only question left now is this: how much more will Brady and Belichick accomplish together in New England?

Of the two, Brady is easily more vulnerable to father time. He will become the oldest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl when he takes the field against the Eagles next week. He will turn 41 in August. While he has said that he wants to play well in to his 40’s, every year that he plays at an elite level moving forward will represent another year in which Brady is defying conventional expectations. Brady added another record to his resume by becoming the oldest quarterback in NFL history to lead the NFL in passing yards this season. Now he will attempt to become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl as he chases a sixth ring next Sunday.

The longer that Brady and Belichick spend on top, the greater the anticipation of their eventual demise. With every win, the most successful partnership in NFL history moves one step closer to the end of the line. Time has been a key to the Patriots success in the Brady-Belichick era. It’s also the biggest obstacle standing in their way moving forward. Eventually, the partnership will come to an end. The problem for the rest of the league is that it hasn’t happened yet.