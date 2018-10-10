In an era with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, it has been easy to overlook Drew Brees as he’s cemented his status among the greatest to ever play the game.

It was only fitting that on Monday Night Football, Brees had the spotlight he deserves.

Brees became the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader when he threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith that propelled him past Manning’s previous record of 71,490 yards.

Greer: Brees' dedication to hard work made him great Former teammate of Drew Brees and current NFL on TSN analyst Jabari Greer explains how Brees' attention to detail and years of hard work behind the scenes has made the QB one of the best all-time.

It was a special moment on so many levels and for so many people. It felt good watching Brees celebrate with his teammates on the field. It felt good watching him take a moment to hug and kiss his wife and children on the sideline, followed by a long embrace with head coach Sean Payton. Of course, Brees also took the time to acknowledge the fans, pointing to the crowd as he made his way off and then back on to the field. There was one word that kept coming to mind throughout the celebration: class.

I was fortunate enough to watch the game with one of Brees’ former teammates in TSN NFL analyst Jabari Greer. Jabari talked about the standard Brees has set for the entire organization since he signed with the Saints back in 2006. He talked about the way Brees has always led by example – both on and off the field.

What resonated most was the way Jabari talked about the impact Brees and his family has had on the entire community in New Orleans, an impact that is hard to actually quantify or put in to perspective. There is no doubt Brees deserves to be considered among the greatest quarterbacks ever. The fact that he has used his platform to give so much back to the community truly makes him special.

Brees went on to complete 26-of-29 pass attempts for 363 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins. The Saints have won four straight since a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to climb to the top of the NFC South standings.

Brees ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,658 passing yards this season, just 69 yards behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Brees owns the all-time record for most seasons leading the NFL in passing yards with seven. It won’t be a surprise if he adds to that total this season.

Next up for Brees is the chance to enter the 500 TD club, as he will join Brady, Manning and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to throw 500 scores with his next touchdown pass. New Orleans is on a bye this week. Circle the Saints trip to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 21 as the date Brees reaches another milestone.