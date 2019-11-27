Game of Throws: Can anybody slow down Jackson, Ravens’ dominant attack?

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t just winning football games.

They are absolutely dominating to the point that opposing players and coaches don’t even know how to respond anymore.

“We got our faces peeled off,” is how Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle reacted following a 45-6 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

“Half of the time, I didn’t know who had the football.”

Weddle echoed the sentiments of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered after a 37-20 loss to Baltimore on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

“He has a very unique style, and he does a really good job with his ball handling,” Brady reflected. “You’re never really quite sure who’s got it, and you hesitate for a little bit and then he pulls it and runs.”

The Ravens lead the NFL with 35.1 points per game this season.

That number has climbed to 45.0 points per game over the last three weeks.

Since Week 7, Baltimore is 4-0 against opponents with winning records – outscoring those teams by a combined 153-49.

When it comes to the MVP discussion, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has separated himself from the pack in those four victories.

No better way to start your day than by watching these @Lj_Era8 highlights again. pic.twitter.com/Eo93k59EKa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

In Monday’s win over the Rams, Jackson went 15-of-20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight carries for 95 rushing yards.

Jackson topped 29 km/h on five separate carries on Monday night.

No other player hit that speed more than once.

Jackson’s 876 total rushing yards this season are the ninth-most in the NFL regardless of position, slightly ahead of names like Marlon Mack, Carlos Hyde and Jackson’s own teammate Mark Ingram.

The reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week isn’t just on pace to break the single-season rushing yards record by a quarterback, he’s on pace to shatter it.

Michael Vick ran for 1,039 yards in 2006.

Jackson is on pace for 1,274 rushing yards this season.

Meanwhile, Jackson is also the second quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect traditional passer rating (158.3) in two games in the same season.

Jackson leads the NFL with an 81.9 QBR, which is slightly better than a group that consists of Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

While you have probably heard the comparisons of Jackson to some of the all-time great dual-threat quarterbacks, this is the reality: Jackson is in a class of his own right now.

It isn’t just that the Ravens quarterback has performed at an elite individual level, either.

Baltimore’s offensive line ranks second in ESPN’s pass block win rate.

Marshall Yanda owns the league’s best pass block win rate among guards.

Tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. both rank in the top-seven at their position in that category.

Meanwhile, Ingram’s nine rushing touchdowns are the fifth-most among NFL running backs.

He ranks 11th at his position with 947 scrimmage yards.

He’s also served as the best hype man in the league.

Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s speed has translated into six receptions on passes that have travelled 20 yards or more downfield.

He’s accumulated 242 yards while taking all six of those catches to the house.

Baltimore’s tight end trio – Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst – have combined for 94 receptions, 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns.

For the most part, the Ravens have managed to stay healthy as well.

Centre Matt Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s win over Los Angeles.

Skura, who ranks second in Pro Bowl voting, is the 11th-ranked run-blocking centre in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore should be able to overcome the loss of its starting centre.

Still, it will be crucial for the Ravens offence to avoid any more key injuries over the final four weeks of the regular season.

While Jackson is clearly in a class of his own right now, it’s worth acknowledging the role offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the coaching staff has played in Baltimore’s success.

In fact, ESPN Stats & Info provided a glimpse into the similarities between this year’s Ravens offence and the offence run by Roman when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2012, Colin Kaepernick became a breakout star in his second NFL season after he took over for an injured Alex Smith.

Jackson, in his second NFL season, has gone from a 75-to-1 longshot to win NFL MVP to the odds-on betting favourite to win the award at -300.

The 49ers called designed runs on 47 per cent of Kaepernick’s snaps in 2012.

The Ravens have called for designed runs on 49 per cent of Jackson’s snaps this season.

San Francisco ran the most zone read/option plays in the NFL throughout the postseason during its 2012 Super Bowl run.

Baltimore has run the most zone read/option plays in the NFL this season.

The Ravens aren’t doing something we have never seen before.

They are just doing something we have seen before, at a level we have never seen before.

So how do you stop a seemingly unstoppable Baltimore attack?

Well, we know what doesn’t work.

Our NFL analyst Jabari Greer broke down how the Rams attempted to spy Jackson in a similar fashion to the way other teams have tried and failed this season.

Greer: Human highlight reel Jackson 'the best QB in the NFL' right now Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offence is rolling, easily leading the league in rushing while averaging over 39 points a game across the last four weeks. Will Aaron Donald be the player that finally gets to Jackson or will the MVP front runner continue to run past opponents? NFL analyst Jabari Greer shares his thoughts.

The Patriots’ top-ranked defence took a similar approach to defending Jackson back in Week 9 and failed.

This week, the San Francisco 49ers will get their opportunity to try to slow down Jackson.

The bad news for the 49ers is that nobody else has been able to do it.

The good news is that San Francisco has something that none of those other defences had, which is the most dominant front-four in the NFL.

Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner have combined for 30.0 sacks this season.

Fellow linemen Ronald Blair III, D.J. Jones and linebacker Fred Warner have combined for an additional eight sacks.

Every single one of the 49ers starting front-four is capable of winning their matchups at the line of scrimmage.

The importance of consistently winning those matchups and generating pressure on Jackson without sending extra pass rushers cannot be overstated.

Some of the better defences in the NFL have tried to slow down Jackson and the Baltimore offence this season and failed.

Now, San Francisco gets its opportunity.

Week 13 is loaded with intriguing matchups featuring key playoff implications.

49ers versus Ravens is the best of them.