The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have been a disappointment on the field this season, but that didn’t stop executive vice-president of football operations Howie Roseman from winning the NFL trade deadline for the second year in a row.

Last season, Roseman traded a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi. This time around, Roseman opted to trade a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for wide receiver Golden Tate.

The message is simple: Roseman believes his team can win now.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Roseman showed he’s willing to pay the price in order to improve his football team. That’s exactly what he did when he acquired a wide receiver who is on his way to a third consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards.

Tate could be the missing link that helps elevate the Philadelphia offence to another level over the second half. No wide receiver has more yards after the catch over the last five seasons than Tate, with 2,790. His ability to create separation and break big gains with the football in his hands should help fill a void behind Alshon Jeffery in the No. 1 role.

With Jeffery, Tate and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver, as well as tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, quarterback Carson Wentz will have a formidable cast of pass catchers to work with as Philadelphia attempts to defend its title.

Perhaps Tate is the piece that puts this offence over the top. At the very least, he’s a significant upgrade that will help the Eagles contend in the NFC this season.

Philadelphia isn’t the only team that upgraded before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for fourth and seventh-round picks.

The move came less than a week after Houston lost wide receiver Will Fuller to a torn ACL. While Thomas won’t be able to provide what Fuller gave them as a deep threat, he’s a reliable veteran No. 2 option who will help provide quarterback Deshaun Watson with some security behind DeAndre Hopkins.

One of the most interesting deadline day deals is the move that sent defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

It’s impressive how the Rams were able to add to an existing strength by acquiring Fowler. Los Angeles already boasted one of the best defensive tackle tandems in the NFL with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh in the middle. The addition of Fowler upgrades their talent on the edge.

There is a strong case to be made for the Rams as the most complete team in the NFL, which is something our NFL analyst Jabari Greer talked about even before they acquired Fowler.

Greer: Rams showed they are the best team in the NFL The Rams got a scare but managed to come back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Packers. TSN NFL analyst Jabari Greer explains how they showed their true identity with their complete team win.

On the other side of the deal, Jacksonville traded a former first-round pick who has underachieved throughout his first three NFL seasons.

While a third and a fifth-round pick is decent compensation for a player with 14.0 career sacks, the more interesting angle of the deal is the message it sends the Jaguars locker room.

Jacksonville has lost four straight following a 3-1 start to the season. Just over a month ago, the Jaguars were talked about as legitimate Super Bowl contenders following their 31-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Fast-forward six weeks and at 3-5, Jacksonville was a seller rather than a buyer at the trade deadline.

One of the most interesting things about the Jaguars’ struggles is the fact that they can be traced back to when this team was having success a year ago.

Jacksonville went from 3-13 in 2016 to 10-6 and an AFC South division title in 2017 thanks in large part to one of the league’s best defences and the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offence. Playoff wins over the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers elevated the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game, where they fell just short in a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

Once the off-season rolled around, management hesitated to make a change at the quarterback position despite all of the underlying numbers indicating that one was needed. In this case, winning negated some of the urgency that Jacksonville needed to substantially improve its roster. The Jaguars were able to overcome a major weakness with Blake Bortles at their most important position. However, it was only a matter of time before something had to give.

Eagles beat Jaguars with two 30+ yard touchdowns Eagles score two 30+ Yard TD’s to pull away from Jaguars in 24-18 win

It took four weeks for Jacksonville’s decision to come back to haunt them. The Jaguars were exposed by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 30-14 loss in Week 5. One week later, they were absolutely embarrassed in a 40-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Jacksonville hasn’t looked any better in back-to-back losses to the Texans and Eagles.

Unlike earlier in the year, the offence isn’t the only group to blame for their struggles. While Bortles has struggled, the Jaguars defence hasn’t been nearly as dominant as it was a year ago, which was evident on a couple of 30-plus yard touchdowns they allowed against Philadelphia last Sunday. After holding its first four opponents to an average of 14.0 points per game, Jacksonville has allowed an average of 28.5 points per game over its last four contests.

The Jaguars are at a crossroad heading in to their bye week.

It will be very interesting to see if Jacksonville can get back on track and make a push for the playoffs over the second half.

Nothing we’ve seen from the Jaguars over the last four weeks indicates that will happen.