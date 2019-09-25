As we approach the quarter mark of the 2019 NFL season, nobody is willing to jump to conclusions based on the first 48 games.

Except when it comes to the Miami Dolphins.

While the Dolphins are legitimately on track to being historically bad, we still have a lot to learn about the other 31 teams around the league.

It’s still early, but there are a number of significant trends worth monitoring heading into Week 4.

At the top of the list is the number of teams that have turned to young passers, whether by choice or otherwise.

In Week 3, 20 different starting quarterbacks were age 26 or younger – the most in one week in NFL history.

The most impressive part of that transition is the fact that NFL quarterbacks on average have put up better numbers than ever before through the first three weeks of the season.

The league-wide passer rating is 94.3 – the highest it has ever been.

Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of close games early on compared to the past two seasons.

And that is after Miami lost its first three games by an average margin of 39.0 points per game.

In 23 of the first 48 games, the margin of victory was six points or fewer.

To put that number into perspective, only once before in NFL history has there been this many close games through three weeks and that was back in 2013 when 24 of the first 48 games were decided by six points or less.

While nearly 50 per cent of the games have been decided by one score, a record-tying eight NFL teams are undefeated heading into Week 4.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are 3-0.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are 3-0.

The Detroit Lions are 2-0-1.

How many of those teams will remain unbeaten as we reach the quarter mark?

The schedule guarantees that a minimum of three teams will remain undefeated through Week 4.

NFL: Steelers 20, 49ers 24 Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and connected with Dante Pettis for his only TD of the game, Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed in a pair of scores and the 49ers beat the Steelers to improve to 3-0 on the season and keep Pittsburgh winless through three games.

The San Francisco 49ers enter their bye following wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

San Francisco’s first three opponents have a combined 1-8 record.

With a looming showdown against the defending NFC champion Rams in Week 6, we should have a better idea of the 49ers’ ceiling in a couple of weeks.

For now, they are undefeated.

Meanwhile, Week 4 will feature two matchups of unbeaten teams.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots visit the Bills in a divisional showdown. It could very well end up being the only AFC East matchup that actually feels like it has legitimate playoff implications this season.

After all, it’s the first time since 1992 that Buffalo will feature in a matchup of teams that are 3-0 or better.

Twenty-seven years ago, Dan Marino’s Dolphins handed Jim Kelly’s Bills their first loss of the season in Week 4.

Now it will be Josh Allen trying to avoid a similar fate for the 2019 Bills against Tom Brady’s Patriots.

If Allen can lead Buffalo to a win, Bills Mafia will move into sole possession of first place in the AFC East for just the 12th week since 2002.

New England has conquered the AFC East for 186 of a possible 222 weeks over the last 17 years.

The Bills have led the AFC East for just 11 weeks over that same span.

While most people have weighed in on the Antonio Brown saga, the bigger team story to this point has been the play of the Patriots defence.

New England has allowed a league-low 17 points this season.

Fourteen of those 17 points came on defensive and special teams touchdowns late in last week’s 30-14 win over the Jets.

As for the Patriots defence – they’ve allowed just one field goal through their first 12 quarters of regular season action.

Regardless of the final score, Allen and the Buffalo offence will face their toughest test of the season by far this weekend.

New England’s 116 wins over the last decade are the most by any team in any decade in NFL history.

While we don’t know if they will add to that total this Sunday, we do know that at least one of the Patriots or the Bills will remain undefeated as they hit the quarter mark of the season.

Meanwhile, the other matchup of unbeaten teams will feature the Chiefs visiting the Lions.

Kansas City is 3-0 following an impressive 32-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

When it comes to the young passers putting up big numbers this season, nobody has been better than Patrick Mahomes III.

Mahomes has thrown for a league-high 1,195 passing yards and 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The reigning MVP is off to the best statistical start of any quarterback in NFL history.

Mahomes already owns the all-time records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, 300-yard games and completion percentage by any quarterback through their first 20 career games.

Now he will look to add another accomplishment to a long list as he chases his first career win in an indoor stadium at Ford Field this weekend.

Regardless of the outcome, Mahomes is well on his way to a second consecutive MVP trophy.

And he just turned 24.

Meanwhile, Detroit is a blown 18-point lead away from being 3-0 right now.

Instead, the Lions are 2-0-1 after they were forced to settle for a 27-27 tie against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

This matchup marks the first time since 1962 that Detroit will face an undefeated opponent in Week 4 or later.

The last time the Lions played an undefeated team in Week 4 or later the game was played at New City Stadium. That stadium is now known as Lambeau Field.

Detroit will be a 6.5-point home underdog.

At the very least, this matchup should push us a little closer to understanding what kind of team the Lions are this season.

While we are guaranteed to have at least three undefeated teams after Sunday’s games, there is a good chance there will be more than that.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are set to host the injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay is 14-0-1 in its last 15 home games in September.

The Packers will be a 4.5-point favourite at Lambeau Field

As for the Rams, they host a Tampa Bay Buccaneers side that has been one of the worst road teams in the NFL over the last couple of seasons.

Since 2017, the Buccaneers are just 3-14 as a visiting team.

Los Angeles will be a 10-point favourite at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Finally, the Cowboys will try to improve to 4-0 when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in Total QBR and completion percentage. He’s also second in yards per attempt.

All things considered, it’s surprising that more people aren’t talking about Prescott’s impressive start to the season.

That will change eventually when the Cowboys make him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

For now, the focus is on finding a way to overcome Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints on Sunday.

As we approach the quarter mark of the season, it’s still too early to jump to conclusions for all but one of the league’s 32 NFL teams.

Week 4 should move us a little bit closer to an understanding of what we can expect this season.