It isn’t just the traditional stars who have produced over the first two weeks of the NFL season.

If the first two weeks of the NFL season has taught us anything it’s this: Expect the unexpected.

Patrick Mahomes III is the MVP.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Notorious.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are all undefeated.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders haven’t won a game.

Scoring is up throughout the league – 23.6 points per game is the third-highest scoring average of the Super Bowl era and the highest since 2012.

Improved quarterback play is the biggest factor. Quarterbacks threw 65 touchdown passes in Week 2, which tied the all-time record for the most league-wide in a single week.

It isn’t just the traditional stars that have produced either. Tom Brady and Drew Brees are once again among the NFL leaders in touchdown passes and QBR, but names like Fitzpatrick, Mahomes and Andy Dalton surround them on those lists.

Quarterbacks have thrown at least four touchdowns in a game seven times already, which is the most through the first two weeks of a season since the 1970 merger. Fitzpatrick and Mahomes have combined for four of those performances.

The Buccaneers are the biggest surprise.

After taking down the New Orleans Saints on the road in a 48-40 win in Week 1, Tampa Bay doubled down with a 27-21 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s been dubbed “FitzMagic.”

The soon-to-be 36-year-old threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns against the Saints. Then he went off for 402 yards and four scores against the Eagles.

Fitzpatrick is just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back games. He did it while completing 78.6 per cent of his pass attempts, including 6-of-8 for 282 yards and four scores on passes that travelled 20 yards or more downfield. He leads the league with 151.5 passer rating.

So how long does FitzMagic last? Fitzpatrick has the arm strength and accuracy to make plenty of big plays. There is enough talent around him to maximize his potential from the pocket, including a receiving core that ranks among the league’s best. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard are capable playmakers, so all Fitzpatrick has to do is get them the football.

Jameis Winston is suspended for one more week. The Buccaneers should stick with Fitzpatrick as their starter even after Winston’s suspension ends. That sentiment was echoed by Jackson, who leads the NFL with 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If opposing defences can’t stop the Tampa Bay offence why should head coach Dirk Koetter?

No quarterback in NFL history has ever thrown for at least 400 yards and four scores in three straight games. That doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick can’t be the first when the Buccaneers host the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs torched Pittsburgh for 449 total yards and 42 points in Week 2. Miscommunications and mental lapses allowed Mahomes to pick apart the Steelers zone coverages.

Pittsburgh will carry a sense of desperation in to Week 3 as they chase their first win of the season. However, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers defence cleaning up all of the issues that have plagued them through the first two weeks. If what we saw so far this season is any indication, there is a very good chance that Fitzpatrick makes history on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick isn’t the only unlikely record-setting passer in the spotlight heading in to Week 3. Expectations were high for Mahomes when he took over as the starter in Kansas City. He’s managed to exceed them in his first two starts.

The 23-year-old is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 10 touchdowns in the first two weeks of a season. Like Fitzpatrick, he has thrived throwing the deep ball. Mahomes picked apart the Steelers for 140 yards and three touchdowns on balls that travelled 20 yards or more downfield.

While his arm strength has been talked about a lot, Mahomes’ accuracy on short passes has been almost perfect through two games. The 2017 first-round pick has attempted 23 passes that have travelled within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He’s completed 22 of them for 161 yards and a score.

Now the focus shifts to Week 3 with Kansas City set to host the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes can break Peyton Manning’s record (12) for the most touchdown passes through the first three games of a season with three scores against San Francisco on Sunday. There is a very good chance he does it.

When Manning set that record in 2013, he went on to set the single-season NFL record with 55 touchdown passes. Nobody expects Mahomes to throw 55 touchdowns as a first-year starter, but the fact he’s already ahead of Manning’s record pace provides context for just how special Mahomes’ start to the season has been.