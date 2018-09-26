The NFL season moves at an incredible pace.

It seems like just yesterday that the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings were a combined 3-0 after Week 1. Those three teams haven’t won a game since. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have as many wins as the Patriots, Packers and Vikings combined.

There has been plenty of talk about the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs being Super Bowl contenders following 3-0 starts. The same can’t be said for Miami. No one is going to crown the Dolphins following wins over the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders. At the same time, Miami’s hot start shouldn’t be completely ignored.

Two years ago, Adam Gase led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance as a first-year head coach. It was easy to forget that when Miami went 6-10 last season. However, six wins is pretty impressive when you consider Gase relied on Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and David Fales at quarterback in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. With a healthy Tannehill back under centre, the Dolphins have picked up from where they left off in 2016.

Tannehill has completed 73.0 per cent of his pass attempts while throwing for 687 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. While his downfield passing numbers aren’t outstanding, the fact that Tannehill ranks third in the NFL in average air yards per attempt is a testament to the fact he is willing to push the ball downfield a lot more.

Wide receivers Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and Davante Parker can stretch the field with their elite speed, which opens more space for Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson underneath. Tannehill has a strong cast of weapons. If he can stay healthy, he could be in line for a career year.

In 16 starts under Gase, Tannehill has completed 68.0 per cent of his pass attempts for 3,682 yards and 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Miami is 11-5 in those games.

It’s far too early to be talking about Super Bowl contenders, but Miami shouldn’t be completely overlooked with Gase and Tannehill reunited this season.

Next up for the Dolphins is an AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday. If they lose, the perception of this Miami team won’t change. But if they find a way to win in New England, the Dolphins will have a three-game lead on the Patriots atop the AFC East at the quarter mark. That would make it a lot more difficult to overlook Miami this season.

As for the other 3-0 team in the AFC, nobody is overlooking Mahomes and the Chiefs. Expectations were considerably high for the first-year starter heading in to the season. The fact that he’s still managed to shatter them is beyond impressive.

Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdown passes, which is the most through a team’s first three games of a season in NFL history. It’s something that all-time greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have never done.

Greer: Mahomes hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential TSN NFL analyst Jabari Greer explains how Patrick Mahomes has been the complete package in the first three weeks of the season and how he hasn't even scratched the surface of what he can do.

Mahomes has completed 63.2 per cent of his pass attempts for 896 yards. Len Dawson owns the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 30 in 1964. Mahomes is on pace to break that record by Week 7.

Kansas City is just the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 35 points in each of its first three games. The last two teams that accomplished that feat went on to play in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City has the firepower to contend in the AFC. However, in order to reach a Super Bowl the defence must be better. The Chiefs have allowed 30.7 points per game through the first three weeks. No team in the Super Bowl era has allowed 30 points per game and still made the playoffs.

Football fans in Kansas City have a lot to be excited about following a 3-0 start, but it will be potential improvements on the defensive side of the football that likely dictate how far the Chiefs actually go this season.

Meanwhile, the overall outlook in the Bay Area is much different than it was just one week ago after the San Francisco 49ers lost their franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

It’s a tremendous blow for a team that went 6-2 with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback over the last two seasons, compared to 1-10 in games he didn’t start. Additionally, it leaves a sense of uncertainty surrounding this team’s potential with Garoppolo as the starter looking forward to 2019 and beyond.

Does Garoppolo only have himself to blame for injury? TSN NFL analyst Jabari Greer takes a closer look at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's injury and says he understands what he was trying to do on the play that resulted in an injured knee.

A year ago, Garoppolo started San Francisco’s final five games after he was acquired from the New England Patriots. He completed 67 per cent of his pass attempts and was sacked only eight times while leading the 49ers to a 5-0 record.

This year, the 26-year-old completed just 59.6 per cent of his pass attempts and was sacked 13 times in just three games. Garoppolo has produced an 11-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in eight games for San Francisco.

The 49ers invested heavily in Garoppolo this past February when they signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. It was a substantial commitment for a passer with only seven starts on his resume.

With Garoppolo sidelined for the rest of the season, the 49ers will have to wait at least one more year to find out what they can accomplish with him as their starting quarterback.

The outlook for San Francisco following the Garoppolo injury is reflected in their odds to win it all this season. The 49ers went from 60-to-1 to win a Super Bowl to 1000-to-1 to win it all.

San Francisco will turn to C.J. Beathard moving forward this season. Beathard, who was a third round pick a year ago, completed 54.9 per cent of his pass attempts with four touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games a year ago.

If there is a silver lining for the 49ers, it’s the prospect of adding another top-10 pick in next year’s draft. San Francisco still has some areas of need that management will have a chance to address before Garoppolo returns in 2019. The addition of another key piece through the draft should improve the 49ers overall outlook moving forward.