Game of Throws: Looking ahead to five key Week 16 matchups

Week 15 started with Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers converting a two-point attempt with four seconds left on the clock in a ridiculous 29-28 come-from-behind win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that it’s all said and done, the AFC and NFC playoff pictures might actually appear less predictable than they were heading into the week.

That leaves us with two weeks for a number of postseason scenarios to play out.

It all begins with what could be a wild Week 16 in the NFL.

Fourteen of the 16 games have playoff implications.

Five games will feature teams that are both in the hunt.

Fortunately for football fans, those games have been scattered into five different time slots with games on Saturday and Sunday this week.

All of those games will be shown on either TSN or CTV.

Here is a quick look at those five key matchups:

Washington Redskins @ Tennessee Titans

Saturday, 4:30 PM ET (TSN1, TSN 4, TSN5)

Washington had lost four in a row before Josh Johnson led them to 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson earned his first career win in his first NFL start since 2011.

Can he do it again on the road in Tennessee?

The good news is that Sunday marked the first time Johnson didn’t throw an interception in an NFL start. He also needed to throw for just 151 yards and a touchdown to earn the victory.

The bad news is that the Titans have won three straight including a 17-0 shutout win over the New York Giants.

Running back Derrick Henry has been an absolute beast with 408 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his last two games alone.

Tennessee is 3-0 against NFC East opponents this season.

As long as Henry continues to run the ball effectively, they don’t turn it over and the defence performs at the level it has over the past three weeks, the Titans should pick up a win over Washington on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday, 8:20 PM ET (TSN1, TSN 4, TSN5)

The Chargers delivered one of the memorable performances of the year in a 29-28 comeback win over Kansas City last week.

Still, they can’t afford to let their foot off the gas as they chase the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Rivers has completed 69.4 per cent of his attempts for 3,951 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

Meanwhile, the defence is inching closer to its potential following the return of pass rusher Joey Bosa.

If the Chargers are going to challenge the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed, they need to stop a Baltimore side that is 4-1 since rookie Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback.

Jackson’s passing ability is still a work in progress. However, he leads the Ravens with 566 rushing yards this season and he has made their offence much more difficult to scheme against since he took over.

This is clearly one of the most intriguing matchups on paper heading into Week 16.

Houston Texans @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 PM ET (CTV)

A 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams has Eagles’ fans hoping that Nick Foles has enough magic in him to lead them to another Super Bowl.

At 7-7, Philadelphia is right behind the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys for the final NFC Wild Card spot.

While they still face an uphill climb, the Eagles are coming off a big win over one of the league’s best teams as 13.5-point underdogs last week.

How can anybody overlook them after that upset win?

For now, Foles and company are focused on beating a Houston side that is coming off a 29-22 win over the New York Jets last week.

The Texans have just one win over a team with a winning record outside of the AFC South this season, which was a 19-16 overtime victory against the Cowboys back in early October.

Houston still has a lot to prove.

If Foles can lead the Eagles to a win over the Texans on Sunday, it could have major implications in both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 4:25 PM ET (CTV)

Pittsburgh is coming off its biggest win of the season.

A 17-10 win over the New England Patriots kept the Steelers one game up on Baltimore for the top spot in the AFC North.

Now they have to go on the road and figure out how to beat another tough opponent in New Orleans.

Defence was the reason the Saints were able to beat the Carolina Panthers 12-7 on Monday Night Football. The 12 points was the fewest New Orleans has scored in a win in two decades.

The Saints are still chasing that No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Steelers still haven’t clinched a playoff spot.

With plenty of star talent on both sides of the football, this Sunday afternoon game should feature plenty of fireworks.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20 PM ET (TSN)

The Sunday Night Football main event is another game with major playoff implications.

Seattle is coming off a shocking 26-23 upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Now the pressure is on the Seahawks to win out in order to clinch a wild card.

If they are going to have a chance, Seattle will need to be better after setting a franchise-record with 148 yards in penalties in the loss to San Francisco.

The Seahawks are 13-2 at home in prime time with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

However, they never had to face Patrick Mahomes in any of those wins.

Mahomes has thrown a league-high 17 touchdowns in five prime time games this season.

Kansas City has clinched a playoff spot, but is still only one game up on the Chargers for first place in the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

With so many key playoff implications at stake, Week 16 of the NFL season should be a wild ride.