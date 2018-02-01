The Philadelphia Eagles have embraced the underdog role both literally and figuratively in this year’s playoffs. They will adopt that identity once again when they clash with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Following back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles believe they have what it takes to deliver the city of Philadelphia its first Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. In order to beat New England, they will need to overcome some extremely difficult challenges on both sides of the football.

The biggest challenge for Philadelphia will be slowing down Tom Brady and the Patriots offence. For all of the talk about the Eagles ability to generate pressure with their front four, the reality is that there are obvious vulnerabilities in their scheme and personnel that could be exploited by the New England offence. Philadelphia predominantly operates in a Cover-3 defence. It is exactly the type of zone coverage that Brady has been at his absolute best against throughout his career.

The Cover-3 scheme relies on two cornerbacks covering the two thirds of the field closest to the sidelines with a single high safety patrolling the deep middle third. The fact that the Eagles are able to generate pressure with their front four alone is a big reason why defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz hasn’t needed to rely heavily on blitzes to get to the quarterback. That front-four pressure is what makes Philadelphia’s zone defence so effective. However, if the pressure doesn’t reach the passer quickly enough, then a quality quarterback should be able to pick it apart.

Barnett strip sacks Keenum, Long recovers fumble for Eagles With the Vikings in the red zone on 3rd-and-5 in the second quarter, Eagles LB Derek Barnett strip sacks Case Keenum and DE Chris Long recovers the fumble.

The key for the Eagles defence will be whether Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and company can consistently win their individual matchups at the line of scrimmage to get after Brady. While this group has been excellent all season, this is their most difficult test yet. Schwartz has shown some creativity in sub-packages this season, moving Graham from the outside to the inside to line up next to Cox in obvious passing situations. When Graham and Cox line up next to one another, it forces the opponent’s offensive line to pick their poison since they can’t double-team both pass rushers. With two weeks to prepare, it will be interesting to see what kind of wrinkles Schwartz comes up with for the Patriots.

It’s important to keep in mind that – in principle – zone defences aren’t designed to hold up for three or four seconds. The longer the receivers have to find the soft spots in coverage, the easier it is for the opposing quarterback to pick them apart. New England’s offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and his staff will have had plenty of time to study the Philadelphia defence and come up with a plan of attack to exploit its weaknesses. Time and again, we have seen Brady stand tall in the pocket and pick apart his opponents. That could happen again if the Patriots protection holds up and the Eagles aren’t able to consistently get to him quickly enough.

Brady is set to make his eighth Super Bowl appearance in 16 years this Sunday. There is nothing he hasn’t seen. After leading the NFL in passing yards this season, Brady has completed 67.0 per cent of his passes while throwing for 627 yards and five touchdowns with zero turnovers in playoff wins over the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. While he has consistently performed at an elite level overall, Brady has been at his absolute best versus the type of zone defence in which Philadelphia predominantly operates. That was the case again in the AFC title game when he picked apart the Jaguars in the second half, including two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola when the Jacksonville defence was in zone coverage.

Brady finds Amendola for the touchdown in the fourth quarter With the Patriots in the red zone on 1st-and-goal in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady hooks up with Danny Amendola for the touchdown against the Jaguars.

While the Eagles own the league’s fourth-ranked scoring defence, they ranked in the bottom half of the league against the pass, allowing an average of 227.3 yards per game through the air. That’s 57.4 yards per game more on average than the Jaguars’ top-ranked pass defence allowed this season. For as talented as their front four is, the Eagles ranked 15th in the NFL with 38.0 sacks this season. Meanwhile, Jacksonville ranked second in the NFL with 55.0 sacks. If Brady could put up 290 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars while dealing with an injury to his throwing hand, he should feel confident that he could put up similar numbers against Philadelphia.

It’s also important to remember that Brady beat the Jaguars without his most dominant weapon in tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was forced from the AFC Championship game with a concussion. On paper, Gronkowski’s return adds another dimension to the New England offence that they didn’t have versus Jacksonville. With Gronkowski, Amendola, Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis, the Patriots can attack Philadelphia’s defence in a number of different ways. The best way to limit Brady’s options is to attack him and force him to make quick decisions with the football. If the pressure doesn’t get to him, he will have more than enough time to spread the football around and keep the Eagles secondary on its heels.

Philadelphia has made it to Super Bowl LII on the heels of back-to-back wins as underdogs against both the Falcons and Vikings. A third underdog victory will hand the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. A lot will need to happen for Philadelphia to pull off another upset. It starts with the defensive line consistently getting pressure on Brady without help from blitz packages. In order to beat the Patriots, the Eagles defence must succeed where Jacksonville failed. If that happens, Philadelphia will have a chance.