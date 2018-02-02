Eagles QB Nick Foles Has Completed 93.8 Per Cent Of Pass Attempts On RPOs This Season

The New England Patriots have a pretty good idea of how the Philadelphia Eagles plan to attack them on offence this Sunday in Super Bowl LII. The only question is whether or not the Patriots will be able to slow them down.

The run-pass option (RPO) has been integral to the success of the Eagles offence all season. Quarterback Nick Foles has completed a ridiculous 93.8 per cent of his pass attempts on RPO plays. His completion percentage is 61.5 on all other passes. Philadelphia has run 206 RPOs this season. The league average was 66.

The Minnesota Vikings were well aware that the Eagles would run the RPO against them in the NFC Championship game, but their top-ranked defence didn’t have an answer for it and was torched for 456 total yards in a 38-7 loss.

Ajayi takes hand-off and scampers 13 yards for a first down On 1st-and-10 from the Eagles' 25-yard line in the first quarter, Nick Foles hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi, who scampers 13 yards for the first down against the Vikings.

For those that aren’t familiar with the concept, an RPO is a play design in which the quarterback reads the defence and decides between handing the ball off to his running back, keeping the ball and running it on his own or keeping the ball and passing it downfield.

The scheme is designed to give the quarterback options based on how the defence reacts. If the quarterback decides that the offence has a better opportunity to pick up yards by handing the ball off, he will hand it off to his running back. If he decides that he has a more favourable matchup throwing the ball, then he will fake the handoff, pull the ball back and fire it to his receiver.

Foles uses play-action pass to Jeffery to perfection On 2nd-and-7 in the third quarter, Nick Foles completes a beautiful play-action pass to Alshon Jeffery, who slips around the Vikings' defence for a first down.

The key to the scheme’s effectiveness is that it keeps opposing defences off balance. The defence has to respect both the run and the pass. If the linebackers and safeties commit to defend the pass and drop back in coverage, it opens up room for the running back to gain a significant chunk of yards on the ground before they can close on him.

If they commit to the run and cheat towards the box, their movements will open up passing lanes for the receivers downfield, which allows the quarterback to pull the ball back and pass it. Even a slight hesitation either way can buy the offence the critical time and space it needs to execute the play.

Head coach Doug Pederson has done an excellent job incorporating the RPO into his offence. It’s a big reason why the Philadelphia offence has been so effective despite a season-ending injury to franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

It should come as no surprise that Foles has excelled running RPO plays. In fact, Foles’ presence is likely a big reason why Pederson has relied so heavily on the RPO this postseason.

Foles’ best NFL season came during his first stint with the Eagles in 2013, when former Eagles coach Chip Kelly used plenty of RPO concepts. Foles completed 64.0 per cent of his pass attempts for 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions that season.

While Foles doesn’t have the type of elite mobility required to keep the ball himself and run for big chunks of yardage, the Eagles have a deep and talented core of running backs that opposing defences have to respect. With wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Torrey Smith and tight end Zach Ertz, Foles has plenty of weapons to spread the ball around with when he decides to pass.

Fournette slices through Patriots' defence for a first down On 1st-and-10 in the second quarter, Leonard Fournette takes the hand-off from Blake Bortles and slices through the Patriots' defence to earn a first down.

The Patriots have allowed an average of 5.6 yards per play versus RPOs this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars ran four RPOs in the first half of the AFC Championship game – two pass plays and two run plays. Every one of those four RPOs resulted in a gain of 12 yards or more. Pederson and his staff will have paid close attention to that game tape when drawing up their offensive game plan for Super Bowl LII.

So how will New England defend the RPO? The key will be limiting the damage done by Foles through the air. It should help that the Patriots play predominantly man coverage, which means the responsibilities of each defender are more clearly defined than if they were in zone coverage.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will feel comfortable matching up cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler against Jeffery and Smith, respectively. Will they double-team Jeffery? Will they double-team the tight end Ertz?

While New England’s run defence has improved dramatically over the second half of the season, the front-seven will be put to the test this Sunday. Committing to defending the pass in RPO situations will put more pressure on the Patriots defensive line and linebackers when Philadelphia decides to run the ball. However, that should still be a more favorable scenario than giving up big chunks of yards through the air.

New England has done a better job than any other team in the NFL when it comes to situational football. If they can figure out how to slow down the Eagles RPOs, the Patriots could be primed to celebrate their third Super Bowl championship in four years this Sunday.