“It’s been a long four and a half months for a lot of people,” NBC’s Brian Boucher said, opening coverage from inside the NHL’s bubble in Toronto.

“But I needed this.”

Boucher isn’t alone. We all needed this.

There is nothing that will feel normal about the NHL’s return-to-play in this most unusual sprint for Lord Stanley. From empty arenas with fake crowd noise to 24 teams playing playoff games to teams sequestered in their hotel, all of it is strange - even for this reporter, who is used to criss-crossing the continent to chronicle the four-round chase.

But Saturday is the first step in the NHL’s new normal.

Join me and watch along as we point out all of the quirks, quips and quotes in a full-day of hockey sensory overload after 142 days without it.

Five games. Fourteen hours. Giddy up:

11:43 am: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman joins Liam McHugh in the NBC studios in Connecticut. The first five days in the bubble produced no positive COVID-19 tests with more than 1,500 personnel being tested daily - but Bettman stresses: “It’s early.”

Bettman is asked whether the traditional end-of-series handshake line is acceptable.

“We may be looking at elbows and fist-bumping, leaving the gloves on,” Bettman said. “But again, having been in the bubble for as long as the players have been in and having zero positive tests, I think puts us in a good position if the traditions and the moment overtake the social distancing.”

When asked about handing out the Stanley Cup in 75 days or so, Bettman says he hasn’t given it much thought “because there is so much road to cover between now and then.”

“I’m hopeful that we get to that point, my guess is I’ll be booed a little bit less than I normally am,” Bettman said, chuckling. “My guess is when we get to that point, it will be extraordinarily emotional for all of us who love this game and all of us who are part of it, particularly for the players who will have endured being away from family and friends for so long.”

11:57 am: First curveball of the day. The Rangers announced expected starter Igor Shesterkin is “unfit to play” just minutes before puck drop. As part of the protocol, teams are not permitted to say whether it’s for injury or illness, to protect player’s right to medical privacy.

Shesterkin, 24, proved himself as the rightful heir to King Henrik Lundqvist’s throne with an impressive 12-game run (.934 save percentage) prior to the pandemic.

Instead, Lundqvist made his 127th consecutive playoff start for the Broadway Blues, keeping his streak in-tact.

12:07 pm: The hum of crowd noise is piped into the broadcast and building during the American and Canadian national anthems. (Yes, playing in Toronto, they played O Canada during a game between two American clubs.) It’s almost overpowering, knowing that there are no fans there, and sounds more like a baseball crowd on a warm summer night.

Unlike during the exhibition games, the Rangers and Hurricanes are not standing together on the blue lines for the anthems. The NHL says it’s opening ceremony, in which they will unveil their #WeSkateFor initiative, will come before the Edmonton-Chicago and Montreal-Pittsburgh games.

12:11 pm: That was Fast. Jaccob Slavin is the answer to the trivia question of who scored the first goal in the NHL’s restart - and it’s his first career playoff goal, too. Slavin slipped by Jesper Fast, who was run over earlier in the shift by Brady Skjei, to get the Canes on the board just 61 seconds in.

12:14 pm: They’re scraping blood off the ice less than three minutes in. To quote Drake: That went zero to 100, real quick. Justin Williams and Ryan Strome dropped the gloves - with Strome requiring repairs in the dressing room after - leaving no doubt whether these players would be able to flip the switch and turn on the intensity given the unique environment. It kicked off a first period that reminded us of everything we missed over the last four and a half months.

