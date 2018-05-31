Don Garber is finally a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Major League Soccer's commissioner was originally inducted back in 2016 but put it off so he could be enshrined in an MLS Stadium. The ceremony is set for Oct. 20 at the new Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Garber was the first of five new inductees set to be announced Thursday. In an MLS staff meeting in New York, Hall of Famer and former national team defender Jeff Agoos formally welcomed Garber to the 2018 class.

Garber was named commissioner of the domestic professional league in 1999. Since then, MLS has more than doubled in size. He is also CEO of Soccer United Marketing, the exclusive marketing partner of U.S. Soccer, and a member of the U.S. Soccer Federation board of directors.