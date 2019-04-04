Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Barring any last-minute setbacks, Jake Gardiner will return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup on Thursday against Tampa Bay, finally recovered from a back injury that cost him 18 games.

While the prospect of playing again after such a long absence is exciting for the veteran, it’s not the only part of the comeback he’s looking forward to.

“[My teammates] ask more annoying [health] questions than [media] do,” Gardiner joked after the Leafs’ morning skate on Thursday. “[Zach] Hyman caught on that I didn’t like being asked how I’m feeling, so he asks me every day now. I just say I’m feeling great every day, that’s the easiest answer.”

There were days during his rehabilitation process where Gardiner didn’t feel great, and he admitted on Tuesday that having surgery on his back was debated but deemed not necessary “at this time.”

That raises the question of whether Gardiner’s ailment is something he’ll have to keep dealing with. The answer isn’t entirely clear.

“I don’t know. Hopefully I don’t have to manage it,” he said. “I’ll always be aware of it, but as of now I’m just looking forward to playoffs and to get going. We felt it was important to at least get a couple games in before playoffs, [but also] just give it as much rest as possible. We pushed it to the limit and now it’s crunch time, so we have to get ready to go.”

Toronto has two regular-season games remaining before they face Boston in the first round of the NHL postseason, a series projected to begin a week from Thursday in Boston (the full playoff schedule will be released on Sunday morning).

The Leafs are still searching for their postseason form, though, and getting Gardiner rolling again before taking on the Bruins would be a boost.

At the time of his injury, Gardiner was plus-17 with the second-most points among Leafs' defencemen (29) and the Leafs had allowed the eighth-fewest goals in the NHL (176). Over the five weeks without Gardiner, Toronto posted an 8-7-3 record while giving up the second-most goals in the NHL (65) and managing a minus-six goal differential.

Travis Dermott was also out with a shoulder injury for 14 of the games Gardiner missed, compounding the Leafs’ defensive woes, but the team clearly missed Gardiner’s puck-moving ability and veteran smarts.

“He’s a really, really good player,” said Leafs’ coach Mike Babcock. “He moves the puck well. He’s way better defensively than people think. An important player on our team…You just can’t get [guys like] him. We’ve tried a real cycle [of players] here. You’ve seen how hard it is to be a good defenceman in the National Hockey League. He’s one of them.”

Not everyone has been convinced of Gardiner's importance to the Leafs this season, going back to when his minus-5 performance in Game 7 of last year's first-round playoff series in Boston was singled out for sinking his team. In January, Gardiner bore the brunt of Toronto’s fans increasing ire over blueline issues when he misplayed a shorthanded goal by Colorado’s Carl Soderberg, getting booed several times on home ice.

Dermott hopes Gardiner’s detractors will change their tune after seeing the Leafs’ blueline without him.

“I know people have had their words against Jakey, but I think everyone knows how much he means to this team when he’s out like this,” Dermott said. “Hopefully they’ll give him a little more leeway now. I think Jake’s a huge part of this team and every person in this room understands that. We know how much he brings to the table.”

To ensure Gardiner isn’t overtaxed in the ramp up to playoffs, Babcock said he’ll monitor Gardiner closely and adjust his minutes accordingly.

Babcock had also previously mentioned the possibility of dressing seven defencemen when Gardiner returned, a contingency plan in case anything were to go wrong, although he didn’t confirm that before Thursday’s game.

“It’s tough going into playoff when you haven’t been playing,” Babcock said. “Gards is a real good player but you want to be feeling good. That’s the bottom line for playing good. It’s an important time of year so it looks like he has a window here. We’re going to try and take advantage of it.”

Gardiner stepping back in against Tampa also coincides with Andreas Johnsson coming back from a two-game absence due to illness, but Jake Muzzin will be missing his second straight game with the flu and Nazem Kadri will sit out with an undisclosed issue.

It’s been a constant struggle for the Leafs to ice a fully healthy roster. With time winding down on the regular season, Toronto's managed only 18 games with its top lineup intact since William Nylander came back from a contract dispute on Dec. 6.

But with its postseason fate already decided, the purpose of Toronto’s final games is as much about individual improvements as group ones, particularly when your opponent is the best team in the NHL, as Toronto’s will be on Thursday.

“You just want to get out there, get into it and start rolling,” said Gardiner. “Make simple plays early and the rest will come to you. Preseason is always a little rusty, but I haven’t had that much time off, so hopefully I’m better off than that. [Conditioning has] been pretty good, but nothing compares to games, so I guess we’ll see tonight.”

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Tampa

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Johnsson-Nylander-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Dermot

Andersen starts

Sparks