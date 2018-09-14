TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs, who held their first on-ice sessions of training camp at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls on Friday.

How long did it take Jake Gardiner to get over what happened in Game 7 in Boston?

“It took a while,” the 28-year-old defenceman admitted on Friday. “It was tough. The next couple weeks were tough, but [I] got through it. You just kind of need to move past it and don’t really want to talk about it too much anymore and just looking forward to this year.”

Gardiner fell on his sword during an emotional post-game media session following his minus-5 performance against the Bruins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series April 25. Since then, he’s tried to focus on the positives.

“I had a really good playoffs,” Gardiner noted. “I had one bad game and it’s kind of all you really think about. If there’s one thing I can take away from it, it’s just play the way I did the other six games and just flush it out and get ready for this year.”

Gardiner is often a polarizing figure for Leafs Nation, because his mistakes tend to be glaring. But he has a big fan in coach Mike Babcock who played him more than any other Leaf last season. Gardiner responded by posting a career-high 52 points. He’s hoping to be a bit more consistent this season and improve in his own end specifically when it comes to “closing guys off and separating the body from the puck.”

It’s a big season for Gardiner, who is entering the final year of his contract. He’s due a big raise from his current cap hit of $4.05-million. Expecting his first child in the next couple of weeks, Gardiner made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto.

“You don’t really realize how big hockey is until you come here,” said the Minnesota native. “It’s a fun place to play in, in front of the fans, team’s obviously good right now and I just like the city as a whole. I’d definitely like to come back here if I could.”

The sentiment is shared by Babcock.

“We look forward to getting Jake signed and him being a Leaf for a long time,” the coach said.

That’s easier said than done, of course. Restricted free agent William Nylander isn’t at camp and needs a new contract while Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will need new, rich deals after this season. Asked if he’d be open to taking a hometown discount to stay in Toronto, Gardiner demurred.

“We’ll just let my agent deal with that,” he said. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

Tavares builds chemistry in new surroundings

“It’s nice that it’s finally real,” John Tavares said after his first official on-ice session as a Maple Leaf. “I’ll enjoy every day, every second of it.”

This is his 10th NHL training camp, but first with his hometown team. Tavares was greeted by screams from young fans in a packed Gale Centre as he stepped onto the ice. Some had been lined up outside the rink since before sunrise Friday.

“The attention around the team is unbelievable,” Tavares marvelled. “Just coming in and seeing the lineup of people waiting to come into the rink and be a part of the scrimmage and watch practice, just that environment is a lot of fun to be around.”

As expected, Tavares lined up between Zach Hyman and Marner.

“They’re quick,” he noted. “They hound the puck extremely well. Obviously, the creativity’s great. It’s going to really help me, force me to play at a higher level, more pace to my game. It’s something I’ve improved over my career, but something I know going into this year and the next couple years and further along in my career is of heightened importance to me and something I always need to stay on top of.”

“We were very good in the neutral zone,” Marner said. “Our line was very good with puck handling and all that kind of stuff. Down low in the O zone, you could see we didn’t really know what each other likes to do yet.”

The 73 players taking part in on-ice activities have been split into three groups. In Friday’s scrimmage, Tavares’ group took on the one led by Matthews and the pair of centres faced off to start the game with the older pivot winning the draw. They played against each other on pretty much every shift during the two 25-minute periods. What’s the scouting report on Matthews?

“I think what makes him really good is his ability to strip pucks and the puck just kind of follows him,” Tavares observed. “Just his ability to strip pucks and kind of catch guys by surprise and knocking pucks out of the air and he just has such great timing for that and he’s kind of sneaky with that.”

Matthews pulls off ‘crazy’ shootout goal

The scrimmage was followed by a shootout with Matthews netting the only goal. And what a goal it was.

“I called it beforehand,” said Marner. “I told Patty (Marleau) that he’s going to do something that’s crazy and he did something crazy.”

Going first Matthews pulled off the move popularized by Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, allowing the puck to simply slide through goalie Eamon McAdam while pretending to be doing a deke.

“It ain’t easy,” Tavares said with a smile. “We’re still dealing with some warm weather and the puck doesn’t slide as well as it normally does, especially after two periods of the intensity we had out there so not something you can just pull off every day.”

“Been messing around with that one for a bit,” Matthews said. “I thought I’d bring it out there and I got lucky. I thought he had it.”

Lindholm takes aim at NHL job

It looks like Par Lindholm, the other new centre in camp, will be given every opportunity to win the fourth-line job.

“I feel as ready as ever,” the 26-year-old said. “I had a great summer, practised hard. Four great years in the Swedish Elite League and I think I’m ready for this step. But, then again, it’s North America, it’s a different style of hockey, I’m trying to get used to it as fast as possible.”

Lindholm, who had 47 points in 49 games with Skelleftea last season, skated between Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen on Friday.

“I think he’s been real good,” said Babcock. “Elite hockey sense. Good faceoff guy, good on the power play, good on the penalty kill, smart, smart, smart, great passer on the back end. We like him. We think he’s a real good player.”

Notable lines at Leafs training camp

Forwards

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom - Cracknell - Timashov

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Carrick/Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Rosen-Subban

Marincin-Liljegren