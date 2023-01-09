Gareth Bale has retired from professional football after an illustrious 18-year career, the 33-year-old announced on Monday.

Bale led Wales to a berth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their first appearance at the tournament in 64 years.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale posted on Twitter Monday morning. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life.

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure."

Bale made 111 appearances for Wales since 2006, scoring 40 goals and adding 22 assists across all international competitions.

Bale began his career with the English Premier League teams Southampton and Tottenham before joining Real Madrid in 2013, where he helped the club to five UEFA Champions League trophies, five UEFA European Championships, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. In 258 appearances with Real Madrid, Bale sored 106 goals and added 67 assists.

"My decision to retire from international football has been, by far the hardest of my career," Bale wrote. "My Journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am.

"The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given something incomparable to anything else I've experienced. I am honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.

"So for now I am stepping back, but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need. Together Stronger."

In 394 club appearances with Southampton, Tottenham, and Real Madrid, Bale scored 139 goals. He played in Major League Soccer in 2022, joining Los Angeles FC for 12 games, where he scored two goals.

“We want to thank Gareth for everything he brought to our Club,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “He arrived here with a goal to win championships in L.A., and, like he has done everywhere else in his career – he succeeded. It was an honor to have one of the most talented, dynamic and exciting players of his generation finish his career with a title for LAFC, and we wish Gareth, his wife Emma, and their family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”