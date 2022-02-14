Gareth Bale's time at the Bernabeu is coming to its end.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old Wales winger would depart the club upon the conclusion of his contract at season's end.

Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid in June, Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves”. ⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #RealMadrid



“It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here”. pic.twitter.com/E5cad3FhD7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2022

"Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation, but he wants to finish her as he deserves," Ancelotti said. "It's important for Bale to finish his career well here."

A native of Cardiff, Bale made his first appearance in nearly six months in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Villarreal. He had last featured during an Aug. 28 victory over Real Betis.

Ancelloti praised Bale's professionalism.

"Bale hasn't disrespected his teammates," Ancelotti said at his press conference ahead of tomorrow's Champions League first leg match at Paris Saint-Germain. "He trains well, he's professional. He wants to end things here as he deserves to, because he's helped us to win the Champions League and he's done important things. I think finishing things well here would be good for his career."

Bale joined Los Blancos in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world-record fee of £85.1 million.

He's made 175 league appearances for the club over eight seasons, scoring 81 goals. Bale returned to Spurs on loan for the second half of last season, scoring 11 times in 20 league appearances. Bale began his career at Southampton where he was product of the Saints academy, making his professional debut in 2006.

In his time at Real, Bale has won two La Liga crowns, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.

Internationally, he's been capped 100 times by Wales.