Manager Gareth Southgate wouldn't rule out an England boycott of this fall's World Cup in Qatar, but questioned what it would accomplish and said it wouldn't be something that he or his players would choose to do.

Southgate spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday's friendly with Switzerland at Wembley.

"I don't know what that achieves - it would be a big story but the tournament would go ahead," Southgate said. "It's possible, but it's not a decision that the players or myself would make."

There have been calls in some circles for a boycott of the upcoming tournament due to host Qatar's poor human rights records, its criminalization of homosexuality and a 2021 Guardian report of slave labour being used in the construction of World Cup venues.

Southgate says he's aware of all of the criticism, but believes he and his team are powerless to change anything.

"Whatever we do we will be criticized but we will try to do our best," Southgate said. "There are things which are cultural and religious which will be hard to change. The biggest issue, which is non-religious and non-cultural, is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either, sadly. We have got to use our voice in the right way at the right time."

Earlier in the week, England captain Harry Kane vowed to use his platform to "shine a light" on issues within Qatar.

"All we can do, and me as a captain, is try to shine a light on those issues," Kane told Dan Roan of the BBC. "The World Cup being in Qatar is definitely shining that light and it's important we try to make as much change as possible, not just for now but for the future as well."

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on Nov. 21.