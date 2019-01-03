Veteran defenceman Jason Garrison cleared on unconditional waivers Thursday, meaning his contract has been terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Garrison was acquired by the Blackhawks on Sunday along with Drake Caggiula from the Oilers for defencemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell. However, the team said Wednesday Garrison did not report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, which led to him going on waivers.

The 34-year-old was on a one-year $650,000 deal and appeared in 17 games with the Oilers this season, posting one goal and a plus-1 rating.

A veteran of 555 career NHL games, Garrison spent 58 games last season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves.

The Blackhawks also placed defenceman Brandon Davidson on regular waivers Wednesday.