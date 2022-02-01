VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive back Garry Peters to a contract extension Tuesday.

Peters was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Peters, 30, started all 14 games last season to extend his overall streak to 50 since joining the Lions as a free agent prior to 2018. He had 46 tackles and added four more on special teams in 2021.

Peters previously played in 19 games over two seasons with Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.