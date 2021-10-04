TORONTO — The CFL's one-game suspension to B.C. Lions defensive back Garry Peters for verbal abuse was adjusted to a maximum fine on appeal, the league announced Monday.

The amount of the fine, in keeping with league policy, was not disclosed. But generally a maximum fine is half a player's game cheque.

The league suspended Peters for one game Sept. 22 for verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers following the Lions' 45-13 win over Ottawa on Sept. 11. Peters opted to appeal the ban and there was subsequently a hearing that involved the CFL, CFL Players' Association and Peters last weekend.

In a statement issued Monday to CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, Peters apologized for his actions.

"What I did was wrong and for that I am sorry," Peters said in the statement. "I also apologize to my team, my teammates and the league for my behaviour.

"I have learned an important lesson from my failure and will conduct myself in a more professional manner going forward."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.