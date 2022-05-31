Golden State Warriors Guard Gary Payton II is trending towards being a game-time decision for Game 1 of the NBA Final against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania.

The 29-year-old suffered an elbow fracture in Western Conference Semifinals after he was fouled in mid-air by Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks.

Payton II missed the rest of the series against the Grizzlies and the following one against the Dallas Mavericks.

Payton II played in 71 games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the regular season.

In his limited availability throughout the Warriors' NBA Finals run, Payton II appeared in seven games, contributing 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.