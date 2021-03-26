Trent Jr. on playing for 'a championship organization': Can't put it into words

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that newly-acquired Toronto Raptors Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood are available to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The duo was acquired by the Raptors from the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in exchange for Norman Powell.

Trent is in his third NBA campaign and is averaging 15.0 points per game so far this season on 41.4 per cent shooting.

Hood, 28, is averaging 4.7 points a night. He is in his seventh NBA season and has previously spent time with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Blazers.