PARIS — Richard Gasquet has withdrawn from the Davis Cup final against Croatia later this month because of injury.

Gasquet, the No. 1 French player, wrote on Twitter on Monday about his withdrawal but did not specify his injury. According to L'Equipe newspaper, Gasquet, ranked No. 26, is hampered by a groin problem.

Gasquet said he is "extremely disappointed" not to be able to play for France, which is bidding to win back-to-back titles in the team competition. The final will be held at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on Nov. 23-25 under a retractable roof.

In the absence of Gasquet, France captain Yannick Noah can still count on Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the singles matches.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports