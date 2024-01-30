The Gatineau Olympiques named general manager Serge Beausoleil as the club's interim head coach on Tuesday.

The move comes with Benoit Desrosiers departing the club "for a new challenge." TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Desrosiers is expected to join Patrick Roy's staff with the New York Islanders.

Serge Beausoleil takes over as interim Gatineau Olympiques head coach for Benoit Desrosiers, who is expected to join Patrick Roy's #isles staff. https://t.co/qP6yPlkA4W — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 30, 2024

“I’m happy for Benoit," Beausoleil said in a statement. "He’s a hard worker who aspired to a lot. His qualities as a coach are recognized. For my part, I must continue the work begun with our organization to ensure the transition, and maintain our goal, which is to make the playoffs."

The 35-year-old Desrosiers was in his first season as Olympiques head coach and had spent the past six seasons working under Roy with the Quebec Remparts. Roy, Desrosiers and the Remparts won the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Beausoleil is also in his first season with the Olympiques having spent the past 12 seasons as head coach of the Rimouski Oceanic and GM for the past nine.

Gatineau currently sits in third place in the West Division on 37 points.