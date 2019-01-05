Gauthier scores twice as Checkers down Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Julien Gauthier scored twice as the Charlotte Checkers doubled up the Belleville Senators 6-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Aleksi Saarela, Morgan Geekie, Andrew Poturalski and Martin Necas rounded out the offence for the Checkers (26-8-3).

Adam Tambellini, Filip Chlapik and Stefan Elliott found the back of the net for the Senators (16-20-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Scott Darling made 20 saves for the win.

Jake Paterson started for Belleville and was yanked at the 4:21 mark of the first after allowing both shots he faced to get past him. Filip Gustavsson went the rest of the way and stopped 16-of-19 shots to take the loss.

Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.