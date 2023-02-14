Bob Weeks Pick Six: Genesis Invitational What’s happening at the Genesis Invitational? Well . . . Tiger is back! Tiger is back! That’s just in case you hadn’t heard already and just so you know what to expect as far as coverage for the first few days. Whether anyone will have the nerve to make him a pick to win is another story, but it’s nothing but good for golf to see him swinging again.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

What’s happening at the Genesis Invitational? Well . . . Tiger is back! Tiger is back! That’s just in case you hadn’t heard already and just so you know what to expect as far as coverage for the first few days. Whether anyone will have the nerve to make him a pick to win is another story, but it’s nothing but good for golf to see him swinging again. Aside from that, this is a second-consecutive designated event meaning a deep field and a whopper of a purse. And it’s being played on one of the most-loved courses, Riviera.

Winner

Jon Rahm +700

The favourite coming in this week and with good reason. He has four wins and nothing worse than a T8 since the Tour Championship. The only thing that might shake some people off this pick was his driver last week at the WM Phoenix Open where he tied for 39th in driving accuracy. Still, he finished third hitting it all over although he’ll pay a stiffer penalty for a missed tee shot at Riv thank at TPC Scottsdale. Hard not to put this guy on your card though.

Justin Thomas +1500

He’s been feast or famine at the Genesis with his last five starts here producing finishes of 9th-2nd-MC-MC-6th. He finished last week with a 65 where he used just 29 putts. That part of his game has been cold this season and if he can get a few to dop this week, he should be in the hunt.

Top 10

Sam Burns +310

Burns missed the cut here last year but two years ago came third. I’m expecting that guy from 2021 to show up this week. Finished up in Phoenix with rounds of 64 and 68, and for the week he was ninth in Strokes Gained: Total, picking up almost 10 shots on the field in his T6 finish.

Jason Day +360

It’s great to see the popular J-Day playing some great golf again. He’s logged top 10s in his last two starts including a fifth-place finish last week. This is not necessarily a horse for course pick as Day has only been sub-70 once here in his limited starts, but he comes in with such confidence that we’ll overlook those performances.

Top 20

Adam Hadwin +240

In eight starts, Hadwin has missed the cut just once here. Part of that is because he loves this course and it fits his game. He is 37th in Driving Accuracy, 16th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting. In short, most of his game is working well. That was evidenced by his 66-66 opening last week. If he can keep it together for four rounds, he should be an easy top 20.

Adam Scott +250

A two-time winner here, Scott also has seven top-10s in 14 appearances. He’s 33 under par over his last four starts. Hasn’t played since he teed it up for both of the Hawaiian events in January, but that shouldn’t hold him back from playing well at Riviera. This is the perfect match-up of a player and a course.