TOKYO — Genevieve Lalonde has reclaimed her Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Olympic final.

The 29-year-old from Moncton, N.B., ran nine minutes 22.64 seconds in sizzling 39 C heat at Olympic Stadium, the eighth fastest time in Sunday morning's heats.

She reclaimed the record by beating the 9:27.54 posted last month by Regan Yee.

Yee, from South Hazelton, B.C., ran 9:41.14 and didn't move on. She broke Lalonde's previous record on June 29, the last possible day to qualify for the Olympics.

Alycia Butterworth of Parksville, B.C., ran 9:34.25 and also didn't advance.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain had the fastest time of the morning (9:10.80).

Canadian Camryn Rogers clinched a spot in the women's hammer throw final. The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., who recently won the NCAA championships and shattered the scholastic record, threw 73.97 metres, the fourth-best throw on the day.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland threw 76.99 to lead the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.