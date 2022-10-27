Outfielder George Springer had surgery in Dallas to remove a bone spur in his right elbow, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday.

The club says he is expected to be ready for spring training.

Heading into his age-33 season, Springer is expected to be ready to go for spring training. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) October 27, 2022

Springer struggled with the elbow injury off and on for much of the 2022 season and often played with a heavy protective sleeve on his right arm. In 133 games, the New Britain, Conn., native had 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and a slash line of .267/.342/.472.

He made the American League All-Star Team for the fourth time in his career and first since joining the Blue Jays two off-seasons ago on a six-year, $150 million deal.

Springer was one of six Blue Jays to be named an AL Silver Slugger Award finalist on Thursday, joining fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman.