Phillips says he’d trade for Soto and go ‘all in’ if he were Blue Jays

Outfielder George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Raimel Tapia will lead off and play centre field against Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Springer also sat out Toronto's first half of the season finale against the Kansas City Royals. He had been dealing with elbow discomfort and general soreness leading up to the break.

The 32-year-old is in his second season with the Blue Jays and has 17 home runs to go along with 42 RBI and a slash line of .250/.330/.474 in 82 games.

The Blue Jays open the second half of 2022 at 50-43, good for third place in the American League East and in the third and final spot in the wild card race.